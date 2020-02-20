Dunn named to Golden Spikes preseason watch list

Each year, USA Baseball presents the top amateur player in the country with the Gold Spikes Award.

Saugatuck High School graduate and Western Michigan University junior outfielder Blake Dunn is among the 55 players named on a preseason watch list for that prestigious award.

Dunn is the first WMU player ever to appear on the preseason watch list, only the sixth MAC player and the only MAC player this year.

Dunn enters the 2020 campaign after leading the Broncos a year ago in batting average (.374), runs (43), hits (71), triples (two), slugging percentage (.521), on-base percentage (.467) and stolen bases (30). He ranked in the top 10 in the Mid-American Conference in six statistical categories, while his 30 stolen bases was the second most in a single-season in school history.

Dunn’s .374 batting average in 2019 was the highest by the Bronco since Chris Lewis in 2008. He also posted a team-high 24 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games.

For his efforts a season ago, Dunn received First Team All-MAC honors.

The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 11 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Fan nominations and voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2020. Amateur baseball fans will be able to nominate their favorite players to be in consideration for the 2020 award starting February 14 until April 6 on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on May 28 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through June 7.

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, the top overall pick in MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, took home the prestigious award last year. He joined a group of recent winners that include Andrew Vaughn (2018), Brendan McKay (2017), Kyle Lewis (2016), Andrew Benintendi (2015), A.J. Reed (2014), Kris Bryant (2013), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008) and David Price (2007).

