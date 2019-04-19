Dunn’s perfect game highlights pair of sweeps for Saugatuck

Saugatuck pitcher Brad Dunn was very good against Lawton on Thursday, April 11.

He was even better earlier in the week against Martin.

In the first game of a doubleheader against Lawton, Dunn pitched four shutout innings as he allowed three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in leading the Indians to the 19-0 mercy-rule-shortened win.

In the first game of the twinbill at home against Martin, Dunn tossed a four-inning perfect game that saw him rack up 10 strikeouts as Saugatuck won 15-0.

In Dunn’s win over Lawton, the Indians used a 10-run uprising in the fourth inning to blow open what had been a 5-0 game. Dunn, Nick Baumbach, Wyatt Larsen, Colten Schaefer and Benny Diaz all drove in runs in the frame.

For the game, Diaz, Baumbach and Larsen all had multiple hits as part of a 10-hit attack.

In the nightcap, Saugatuck scored five times in the third inning on the way to a 9-1 victory. Schaefer, Joey Antel and Lucas Czarnecki each drove in runs in the third.

Dunn, Antel, Czarnecki and Larsen each collected a pair of hits, while Conner Seifert got the win with a five-inning effort that included one unearned run on six hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Indians also swept Martin, as Larsen pitched five scoreless innings in game two to lead Saugatuck to the 6-0 win. He struck out 10 and limited Martin to one hit.

In the doubleheader, Seifert (3-for-3 with a double), Antel (2-for-3 with four RBI and six stolen bases) and Diaz (2-for-3 with a triple and three stolen bases) led the way offensively. Schaefer, Laresen, Czarnecki and Alec Hoezee also contributed hits.

