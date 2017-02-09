Curry signs to play for Saginaw Valley State

When considering a college at which to continue his football career, Martin senior Tanner Curry wanted to find a place that made him feel wanted.

He found that at Saginaw Valley State University.

“As soon as I went (to Saginaw Valley State) for my first visit, I could tell they loved me,” Curry said. “They kept in contact with me at least once a week since then. They’d call or text. They just made me feel really welcome and I could tell they wanted me there.”

So on Wednesday, Feb. 1—national signing day for football players—Curry made it official, signing his letter of intent to play for the Cardinal football team.

Martin athletic director Robert VandenBerg, Martin assistant football coaches Mike McGuire and Keith Snyder and members of the Clipper football team joined Curry’s family in attending the signing.

“We here at Martin are very proud of Tanner,” VandenBerg said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication to football and athletics in general to get him to where he is today.”

Curry was grateful for all the well wishers who were there to support him.

“I want to thank everyone for being here today and I want to thank everyone who helped get me to where I am,” he said.

Several other schools—including the University of Akron—were also interested in Curry’s services.

“I had some options, which was good,” Curry said. “It was a tough process. You just want to make sure you’re making the right decision. But (Saginaw Valley) just felt right. They were also able to offer me a scholarship, so that was really big, too.”

Curry hopes to make an immediate impact on the collegiate level.

“My goal is to go right in and get a starting spot,” said Curry, who the Cardinal coaching staff sees as a long snapper to start his career. “I want to start all four years I’m there.”

In addition to feeling like the best fit for Curry among his potential collegiate landing spots, there was an added bonus in selecting Saginaw Valley.

Curry’s cousin and former teammate at Martin, Garrett Dill, will be a member of the Davenport University football program next season. Davenport is set to compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference next season, meaning the cousins will have the opportunity to compete against each other.

“That should be a lot of fun,” Curry said of going head to head with Dill. “Playing against him will be a little different, but being on the same field together is going to be awesome. I’m sure there will be some trash talking between us. We’ve already started it.”

As far as his field of study, Curry is leaning toward securing a business degree.

“I’m not sure exactly what I want to do, but I think I might like to own my own business someday,” he said.