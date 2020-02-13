Clippers score comeback victory over host Saugatuck

It might not have been a game for the ages, but the fans in attendance for the boys’ basketball game between the host team from Saugatuck and the visitors from Martin on Friday, Feb. 7, still had plenty of reasons to get out of their seats and cheer.

“It was an intense, hard-played game that both teams wanted to win,” said Clippers coach Brad Moelker.

Saugatuck coach Brian Ward agreed.

“Like so many of our games this year, it was a game that could have gone either way,” Ward said.

The comments by the two Allegan County coaches came after Martin tripped up Saugatuck 38-32 in a battle of SAC Lakeshore rivals.

The win by the Clippers was their third in seven divisional games and fifth in13 overall tries this winter.

Saugatuck fell to 1-6 in the division and 2-11 overall.

“It might not look like it, but we are a much better team than our record indicates,” Ward said.

Moelker had praise for his team after it rallied from a 27-20 third period deficit to get the victory.

“This was a good win for us,” he said. “It was a much-needed win, especially on the road.”

One of the keys to Martin’s come-from-behind triumph was its defensive pressure at big moments of the game.

“We don’t win this game tonight without our defense,” Moelker said.

Saugatuck received 11 points from the muscular Thomas Beckman and 10 from Samuel Larsen. Two Martin gunslingers—Collin Coburn and Cayden Curry—reached double figures with 14 and 13 respective points.

“I liked our balanced scoring tonight,” Moelker said. “Mitchell Jager also had a good offensive night with nine points.”

A big reason that Martin drove home with the victory was they were able to make some tough shots at key moments of the game.

“They finished and we didn’t,” Ward said. “But we played much better tonight than we did the first time we played them (on Dec. 20).”

The Clippers hung a 22-point loss (58-36) on the Indians just before Christmas.

“We’ve improved a lot since that first game against those guys,” Ward said. “But we expected to. The name of the game is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season heading into the state district tournament.”

