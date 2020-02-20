Clippers post upset win in district final

The combined Martin/Climax-Scotts wrestling team found itself facing a serious uphill battle as it entered its Division 4 team district final against Delton on Thursday, Feb. 13.

After all, the Clippers suffered a decisive 54-24 loss to Delton when the teams squared off in SAC competition during the regular season.

To make matters worse, Martin coach Pete Boyd had to forfeit four weight classes, effectively putting his team in a 24-0 hole before the match even started.

An uphill battle indeed.

But apparently that hill wasn’t too steep for the Clippers to climb, as they pulled off the 47-36 victory in upset fashion.

The district championship was the fifth in six years for Martin, which advanced to the finals thanks to its 54-23 win over Gobles in the semifinals.

“It was a good win for us,” Boyd said. “It was team effort.”

Martin won eight of the 14 weight classes against Delton, including a forfeit victory by Kyle McCay at 152 pounds. At 160 pounds, Chris Tuinstra scored a technical fall with his 18-3 win over Matthias Homolla.

The remaining six victories for the Clippers were all of the pin variety: Trent Kimmel at 103; Eli Dykstra at 130; Carsen Young at 140; Aiden Chambers at 145; JR Hildebrand at 189; and Ethan Huff at 285.

While pleased with his entire team, Boyd was particularly impressed with the performance turned in by Hildebrand.

“JR just started wrestling again two weeks ago after being injured in a car accident last fall,” Boyd said. “It’s great to have him back.”

The semifinal bout with Gobles featured only three contested matches, as there were a total of 10 forfeits and one double forfeit. Martin won two of those contested matches, as Young scored a tech fall over Joe DeYoung at 145 (15-0) and Tuinstra earned a 24-9 tech fall over Trevor Clock at 160.

Scoring forfeit wins for Martin were: Kimmel (103); Dykstra (125); Tyler Hilton (130); Chambers (140); Hildebrand (171); Braden Butler (205) and Huff (285).