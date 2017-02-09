Clippers place fifth in 17-team field at SAC tournament

The combined Martin/Climax-Scotts wrestling team finished fifth at the SAC tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.

And given the fact that all four teams that finished ahead of the Clippers were state-ranked, Martin coach Pete Boyd was okay with that.

“Overall I was relatively pleased with our fifth-place finish behind those four state-ranked teams,” Boyd said.

The Clippers ended up with 114 points. Decatur was the league champ with 230 points, followed by Schoolcraft in second (182.5), Delton in third (179) and Lawton in fourth (154.5).

Jordan Tutt provided the lone title for Martin, winning top honors in the 135-pound weight class. Seeded third, Tutt defeated Lawton’s Lance Northrop by a 13-9 decision in the finals.

Three other Martin grapplers—Payton Hunt at 160, Noah Eschuis at 171 and Zach Scholl at 189—placed second.

“All of them equaled their second-seeded rankings,” Boyd said.

Ethan Simmons was placed fourth in the 215-pound weight class.

“That was arguably the toughest weight class,” Boyd said. “There were three ranked opponents and state placers ahead of him.”

Gavin Hall was Martin’s other placer, ending up in fifth at 119 pounds.

“(Hall) came in unseeded, so anytime you equal or better your seed you have to be happy,” Boyd said.

