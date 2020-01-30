Clippers drop heartbreaker to Gobles on buzzer-beater

All good things, it’s been said, must eventually come to an end.

That proved to be the case for the Martin girls’ basketball team when it came to their season-opening winning streak.

After winning their first 10 games of the season, the Clippers were handed their first defeat courtesy of the visiting Gobles Tigers on Friday, Jan. 24.

With the game deadlocked at 31-31, Gobles hit a buzzer-beater to pull out the 33-31 victory at Martin’s expense.

The loss dropped Martin to 10-1 overall, while the Tigers improved to 9-1. The teams were tied atop the SAC Lakeshore standings at 4-1.

“It was an incredible basketball game,” first-year Martin coach Ben Schipper said. “Our effort was valiant and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”

The game was close throughout, as Martin took a razor-thin 10-9 lead over the defending divisional champions at the end of the first quarter. That lead stood at 16-13 at halftime, before the teams entered the fourth frame knotted at 22-22.

That back-and-forth nature continued in the final frame as the teams matched each other point for point until Gobles came through at the buzzer.

Faith Guritz led the offense charge for Martin with 10 points, followed closely by Jaclyn Hildebrand and Freddie Elkins with eight points each. Guritz also snagged a team-best six rebounds, while Elkins had five boards to tie Bri Warner for second on the team.

Warner also led the way with seven assists to go with three points.

And while disappointed with the outcome of the game, Schipper and his players aren’t going to dwell on it.

“We’re excited to get back to work and continue to improve,” he said. “We want to be the best team we can be at the end of the season.”

