Clippers dominate en route to title at Bangor Invitational

Members of the Martin softball team must have eaten their Wheaties prior to the Bangor Invitational on Saturday, May 13.

The Clippers scored a total of 31 runs on 30 hits as they won both of their games—including a 15-4 decision over the host team in the title game—to secure the tournament championship.

The title game was stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule, while Martin’s 16-3 win over Delton in the semifinals was stopped after five innings.

Bri Balder was among the Clippers to shine at the plate.

Going a combined 5-for-8, Balder homered in both games in addition to doubling twice against Delton. She also scored six times and drove in nine runs.

Balder and the Clippers wasted no time in showing off their offensive prowess. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning against Delton, Martin erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the frame.

Kiaya Warner led the early charge at the plate with an RBI double and a two-run home run in the frame. Other big hits include two-run doubles by Hanna Dillenbeck and Jordyn Seiser as well as run-scoring doubles from Balder and Lilly Willmarth.

Martin plated four more runs on a grand slam off the bat of Balder in the third inning before tacking on three more runs—including an RBI double by Balder—in the fourth.

That was plenty of support for Clipper starter Sophie Shettler, who pitched all five innings for the win. She allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Martin also got on the scoreboard early against Bangor, pushing three runs across the plate in the top of the first thanks to a home run by Balder.

The Clipper lead stood at 7-3 after three innings before Martin scored eight times in the top of the sixth to pull away. Sydney Eckman and Shettler each had RBI doubles, with Warner adding a run-scoring single.

Willmarth finished 3-for-5 with two runs, while Shettler was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Warner (2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI), Balder (2-for-4 with four runs and four RBI), Eckman 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI) and Katrina White (2-for-3 with a run and two RBI) all added multiple hits.

Abbie Lafountaine pitched all six innings for the win, surrendering four runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

