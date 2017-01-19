Clippers cruise past Decatur

The first half of the SAC boys’ basketball contest between Martin and visiting Decatur belonged to the Clippers, who took a 36-10 lead into the locker room.

Despite that fact—or perhaps because of it—Martin coach David Curry couldn’t shake a feeling of uneasiness.

“As a coach, you worry that your kids will let up on the defensive end if they start to watch the scoreboard,” he said. “It was something we addressed at the half, along with some adjustments to our offense.”

In hindsight, there wasn’t much for Curry to worry about as the Clippers held Decatur to less than 10 points in each of the final two quarters en route to the 64-26 victory.

“Our team responded well and continued to play shut down defense and execute offensively (in the second half),” Curry said.

The game featured a balanced scoring attack for Martin (5-2 overall and 3-0 in the division), with five players scoring seven or more points.

Tanner Curry led the way, going for 17 points. He also snagged 11 rebounds to match Carter Hilton for team-high honors to go with three assists and three steals.

Hilton added 12 points, while Cayden Curry had nine, Jacob Gabala had eight and Collin Warner had seven.

“Once again we really played well as a team on both ends of the floor,” David Curry said. “Everybody who was healthy was able to get a bunch of playing time and was also able to score. Being able to get everybody involved is definitely going to help us as we get into the meat of our season.

“These minutes are going to be very valuable in making sure they are ready when called upon in the tighter games.”

This game was never tight, as Martin scored the game’s first seven points. After a basket and a free throw from Decatur, the Clippers then embarked on a 13-2 run to take a 20-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same, with Martin outscoring the Raiders 16-5.

“I’m very proud of our performance tonight,” David Curry said. “We did everything right as a team and the scoreboard showed it. This is a great group of kids that work very hard every day in practice to get better. They challenge each other daily and that makes us a better team.”

Martin held a 43-24 edge over Decatur in rebounding, while forcing the Raiders into 21 turnovers.

