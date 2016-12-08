Boys basketball results

Allegan 42 Parchment 55

A pair of Allegan players reaching double figures in the scoring column during the Tigers’ season-opening contest with Parchment on Tuesday, Dec. 6, as Landon Mielke and Jack Sturman combined for 27 points.

That, however, wasn’t enough to prevent Allegan from dropping the 55-42 decision.

Mielke finished with a team-best 15 points, while Sturman had 12. Caleb DeKryger almost joined them in double figures, finishing with nine points.

Hopkins 77 Maple Valley 37

A balanced scoring attack coupled with a stingy defensive effort resulted in a season-opening win for Hopkins on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Four Vikings scored in double figures and Hopkins held Maple Valley to 15 first-half points in securing the 77-37 win.

Justin Weick paced the offensive efforts for Hopkins, going for 17 points. Drew Weber added 11 points, while Hunter Lewellyn and Nolan Smith chipped in with 10 each.

The Vikings led 17-7 after one quarter before upping its lead to 35-15 at halftime.

Plainwell 58 Portage Northern 82

The Portage Northern offensive attack proved to be too much for Plainwell in the season-opener for both schools on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Portage Northern scored 21 or more points in three of the four quarters in handing the Trojans the 82-58 defeat.

Evan Finch scored 21 points to lead Plainwell.

One bright spot for the Trojans came in the third quarter when they outscored the Huskies 16-13. But Plainwell still trailed 58-39 heading to the final stanza.