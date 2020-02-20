Blackhawks secure SAC Lakeshore title

First-year Fennville boys’ basketball coach Ty Rock couldn’t help but feel a little anxious entering his team’s SAC Lakeshore contest with Gobles on Friday, Feb. 14.

And understandably so.

There had been no school because of a snow day and it was snocoming night, both of which could serve as distractions and take the Blackhawks out of their routine. On top of that, Fennville had its hands full the when it met Gobles earlier this season, surviving for the 42-38 win after entering the final quarter down 29-26.

As it turned out, Rock needn’t have been concerned.

Fennville jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back in securing the 69-48 victory, clinching the divisional championship with a perfect 8-0 record in the SAC Lakeshore.

“Our guys had great energy and played extremely hard knowing that the conference championship was on the line,” said Rock, who played his high school ball at Gobles. “It’s an incredible feeling to be a first-year varsity coach and be able to have the opportunity to have success like we have. I couldn’t have done it without my players, the fans and the community. It really is a proud moment for our community and I am extremely excited for everyone involved.”

Rock said the Blackhawks felt the community support in a big way for this game.

“Even with a snow day and no school today, the gym was packed and had a lot of energy and emotion,” he said.

Following its strong start, Fennville went on to outscore Gobles in every quarter: 17-13 in the second, 17-16 in the second and 19-10 in the third.

“This was a team that played us very tough last time and we knew it was going to be a physical battle from the start,” Rock said.

Brody Peterson paced Fennville with 19 points, followed by Tyler Schut with 16. Ben Peterson and Cian Ortega added 11 points each to give Fennville four double-digit scorers.

“We will enjoy this great team win tonight and over the weekend, but like every other week we must move on and continue to get better for when districts roll around,” Rock said.

The win over Gobles comes on the heels of a 73-56 non-league loss to Covenant Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

A long-range barrage that saw Covenant Christian knock down 11 3-pointers played a big role in determining that game’s outcome.

“First off I want to say how proud of my guys for their effort and energy tonight,” Rock said. “Clearly the score didn’t reflect on what we wanted to happen tonight, but our effort was there and we played hard.”