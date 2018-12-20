Big third quarter helps carry Martin past Saugatuck

“Brad (Dunn) can’t do it alone,” said Saugatuck first year boys’ basketball coach Brian Ward after his Indians dropped a 59-39 decision to visiting Martin on Friday, Dec. 14.

Dunn did his part to give Saugatuck a chance, finishing with a game-high 21 points in a losing cause for the Indians.

The undefeated Clippers used a balanced scoring attack to run their early season mark to 5-0.

The Clippers broke open the game in the third quarter by pouring in 21 points and holding the Indians to nine, thereby taking a 45-30 lead into the final eight minutes.

“Up until that time we played Martin tough. Hung right with them,” Ward said.

Martin, which led 10-6 after the first quarter and 24-21at the intermission, turned up the heat in the second half.

“We became more focused and played not only harder, but smarter,” said second-year Martin coach Bradley Moelker, who teaches at Wayland and played under longtime Wayland coach Mike Hudson.

“I learned a ton from coach Hudson,” Moelker said.

Leading Martin’s dangerous offensive lineup against Saugatuck were Clayton Geerlings (16 points) and Alex Hardy (14 points).

Colin Coburn and Michael Morey checked in with nine and eight respective points for the Clippers.

Moelker was proud of the way one of his top players handled himself after receiving a technical foul for taking a Saugatuck player to the floor.

“My kid responded very well under a very tough situation,” Moelker said.

The player involved didn’t return to the game, with Moelker using the situation as a learning experience.

“The good thing is he realized he made a mistake and stood up and cheered his teammates on,” Moelker said.

Saugatuck’s Tommy Beckman used his size, 6-foot-3 and weight 235 to finish with six points off the bench.

“I need to find more minutes for Tommy,” Ward said.

Beckman enjoyed the way the game was played on Dec. 14.

“It was right up my alley, a very physical game,” he said.

Cooper Myers, a football teammate of Beckman’s, finished with five points.

Despite the 20-point difference on the scoreboard better days may be in store for the 1-5 Indians.

“We weren’t able to put together 32 minutes, but we’re getting closer.” Ward insisted.

