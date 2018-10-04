Big plays lead Indians past Martin

Big plays have been a big part of the Saugatuck football team’s offense this season.

Never was that more apparent than during the Indians’ SAC Lakeshore showdown with host Martin on Friday, Sept. 28.

Seven of the eight touchdowns scored by Saugatuck went for 13 yards or more—with four of them covering 37 yards or more—as the Indians won a shootout with the Clippers 59-36.

“Our offense has been pretty good all season,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. “We know we have some kids who are pretty explosive and can make things happen for us in a hurry.”

None of the Indians have been more explosive than senior quarterback Brad Dunn.

Carrying the ball 27 times, Brad Dunn ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns that covered 14, 83, 13, 14 and 37 yards.

“Bradley is a great weapon for us,” Bill Dunn said. “He has obvious physical ability with his speed, but he’s also really improved when it comes to the mental part of the game. He sees the field really well and has been making really good decisions for us.”

Jacob Stewart provided a solid complement to Brad Dunn, running for 144 yards on 16 carries.

One of those carries for Stewart resulted in a 46-yard TD just one minutes, 10 seconds into the game. That was the start of a wild first quarter that saw each team find the end zone twice with a total of 31 points being scored.

Martin made the score 7-6 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Travis Thorne to Hunter Kershaw before Brad Dunn scored one of his TDs and Saugatuck kicker Griffin Milovanski connected on a 25-yard field goal to put Saugatuck up 17-6.

But back came Martin, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Cayden Curry to Brayden Eckman to narrow the gap to 17-14 heading to the second quarter.

“Give Martin a lot of credit,” Bill Dunn said. “(First-year coach) Brad (Blauvelt) has them playing really well. They have some good athletes and do a nice job. I think that’s a playoff team over there.”

Saugatuck took control in the second half—getting three scoring runs from Brad Dunn—to go up 38-14 at halftime.

“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Bill Dunn said.

Martin made things interesting in the third quarter, getting a 9-yard scoring run from Curry and a 36-yard scoring run from Carter Hilton to get to within 38-28.

But Saugatuck used a 21-8 edge in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Brad Dunn scored for Saugatuck, as did Nick Baumbach (one yard) and Stewart (54 yards). Martin scored on a 12-yard pass from Gabe Myers to Hilton.

Defensively, Saugatuck got two interceptions from Brad Dunn and one from Stewart to go with fumble recoveries from Connor Seifert and Sam Beckman.

Curry paced the Martin offense with 132 yards on 14 carries.

“We moved the ball well on offense, but failed to convert inside the red zone a few times, which ended up hurting us,” Blauvelt said. “The offense is starting to find a good rhythm.

“On defense, we had a hard time keeping Brad Dunn from getting the edge.”

Curry and Rob Martin had 10 tackles each for the Clippers.

