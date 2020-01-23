Balanced scoring attack helps lift Hopkins over Kelloggsville

Not one, not two, not three, but four members of the Hopkins boys’ basketball team scored in double figures against Kelloggsville on Friday, Jan. 17.

That was enough to carry the Vikings to the 82-51 victory.

Drew Weber led the charge with 19 points, followed by brother Colin Weber with 12, Collin Osburn with 11 and Tyler Zomerlei with 10.

“It was a good team victory where everyone played well,” Hopkins coach Jake Jewett said. “I was proud of the way we subbed and kept the energy level high throughout the entire game.”

That victory came three days after a 48-40 loss at home to Calvin Christian.

The Vikings trailed 33-17 at halftime before mounting a comeback effort in the second half.

“Early foul trouble and tough defense from Calvin really disrupted our rhythm early on,” Jewett said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and chipped into their lead in the second half.”

Hopkins narrowed the gap to 10 points entering the fourth quarter and appeared to pull to within two points following a basket by Drew Weber in the final frame. But a charge was called, taking away the points and the momentum.

Colin Weber finished with 17 points to pace the Vikings, while Zomerlei went for 14 points.