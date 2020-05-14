Athletics serve as strong bond for Peterson brothers

Fennville junior Brody Peterson has never been one to take it easy on his younger brother Ben, a freshman, when it comes to athletics.

“Ben and I have a good relationship, but it’s a competitive relationship,” Brody said. “I’ve got high standards for him and I push him to reach his full potential. It’s part of me being the older brother. I want the best for him.”

And Ben, likewise, wants what’s best for Brody.

“We push each other a lot no matter the sport,” Ben said. “That’s how it has always been since we were little. If I’m slacking, he gets on me because he wants what best for me and I’ll do the same for him.

“In the end we want the most success for each other. That’s why our relationship is so special. We’re very competitive, but we care about each other.”

It’s that competitive drive and desire to push each other that have helped mold the Peterson brothers into multi-sport standouts for the Blackhawks.

Brody has received All-Conference honors as a point guard in basketball and a shortstop/pitcher in baseball. Ben, meanwhile, was named All-Conference in football as a quarterback/linebacker and in basketball as a forward.

Steve Peterson, the boys’ father and varsity baseball coach at Fennville, has had a first-row seat when it comes to watching Brody and Ben grow and develop.

“From the time Ben could walk, he and Brody never took it easy on each other,” Steve said. “Everything was always a competition to prove who was the best. They critique each other, to help each other get better. They don’t take it easy on each other. They practice hard to make each other better. They both want to win at whatever they do, so each of them sets the tone of doing whatever it takes to win.”

That winning attitude was on full display during the basketball season, as the Petersons helped propel Fennville to the SAC Lakeshore championship.

“One of the most memorable moments in sports with Brody is taking the court with him for the first time in high school,” Ben said. “Growing up, we’d always looked forward to playing with each other (at the high school level). Watching the varsity team play as kids, we dreamed of playing together up there and now that has finally come true. It was amazing. I had a lot of fun and really enjoy playing with him.”

Watching their sons compete on the same high school squad was special to Steve and his wife Maria.

“We were actually kind of sad at how much our boys had started to drift apart in recent years,” Steve said. “Then as Ben got into high school this year, we have watched them grow into great friends. We watched as Brody became Ben’s biggest fan in football and then them grow even closer as they became teammates on the basketball team.

“Don’t get me wrong. There were still days they came home from basketball practice not talking to each other because one did something to upset the other at practice that day, but it has still brought them closer. We are grateful that they have gotten the opportunity to play together.”

The early years

It didn’t take long for Steve and Maria to realize athletics would be a part of their sons’ future.

“They both were throwing balls before they could even stand up,” Steve said. “At a very young age they were dribbling any ball they could their hands on and wanting to play catch or hit every day.”

That love of all things sports quickly carried over to the boys’ TV viewing.

“I’ve been playing sports since I could remember,” Brody said. “It’s what I liked to do. When I was little I’d rather watch SportsCenter than Disney, so my dad loved that.”

Yes, he did.

“Both of them watch sports a lot and started at a very young age,” Steve said. “I can remember laughing at my wife when she would turn the TV to cartoons and Brody would say, ‘Turn it back to SportsCenter,’ or I would come home to them watching a game.

“As a coach, I can definitely tell which players have grown up watching the game. Brody and Ben both have an above-average understanding of the sports they play and a lot of that has to do with how much they watched from a young age.”

Once the boys got involved in organized sports, their athletic prowess became even more apparent.

“As parents, we all believe our kids are special,” Steve said. “But I started to realize they were definitely above-average athletes when they got involved in organized sports and were playing against other kids. Both were talented enough to play up two grades throughout their rec careers in baseball and basketball, and Ben was big enough that he played up a grade in football.”

Strengths and attributes

Despite regularly playing against kids two years or more older than him, Ben remained confident in his ability. That, at least in part, was due to his physical size.

“I remember in seventh grade my baseball team was playing a team of high schoolers in a tournament,” Brody said. “Ben comes up to the plate a 5-foot-5, 170-pound fifth grader, super-stocky kid with a ton of confidence. The guy who was pitching was throwing hard and Ben comes up and hits a bomb over the fence in the left center gap.