Allegan wrestlers stay unbeaten in league with pair of victories

First-year Allegan wrestling coach Phillip Joseph quickly identified junior Tyson Emmons as one of the team’s leaders.

“Tyson has been a strong leader on our team in many ways,” Joseph said. “His work ethic and commitment has been unmatched so far and his success on the mat has only been a testimony of all the work he put in.”

Emmons definitely led by example during the Tigers’ Wolverine Conference matches against Sturgis and Three Rivers on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Emmons was one of seven Tigers to win both of their matches for the evening in helping Allegan secure the 45-36 win over Sturgis and the 47-12 win over Three Rivers.

With those victories, the resurgent Tigers improved to 4-0 in league action and 9-2 overall.

“Starting the season like this is simply a reflection of the work that the team has been putting in this year,” Joseph said. “We have a lot of guys on the team this year who didn’t wrestle last year and are making a huge impact on the program. We also have a good core of kids who put in a lot of work this past summer, which is now starting to pay dividends.”

Seniors Tyler Mead and Tristan Jacobs are among those wrestlers who didn’t compete a year ago.

“We have counted on Tyler and Tristan to help keep the team focused,” Joseph said. “Both are seniors who didn’t wrestle last year, so to have these guys not only come out, but buy into the program as seniors really says a lot.”

Like Emmons—who won one match by pin and one by void at 125 points—Mead went 2-0 for the evening. Competing at 145 pounds, he also had one pin and one void.

Austin Fulmer (119 pounds), Tyson Mead (140), Tristan Mohrland (152), Michael Massey (160) and Ben Powers (189) also won both of their matches.

Powers pinned both of his opponents. Fulmer had a technical fall and a void; Tyson Mead had two voids; Mohrland had a pin and a major decision; and Massey had a pin and a void.

“I believe the main reason for the early success we are having this season is due to the guys coming together as a team,” Joseph said. “Many people believe that wrestling is an individual sport, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The room gets tougher every day in practice and we have guys stepping up and overcoming adversities in order to help the team succeed, even if it means it will be harder for that individual.

“The coaching staff preaches the importance of being good teammates and the results are speaking for themselves.”

