Allegan upends Holland Christian in battle of top-10 teams

Despite being ranked seventh in Division 3, the Allegan girls’ tennis team entered its non-league match against Holland Christian on Thursday, April 27, as the underdogs.

Not only were the Maroons ranked three spots ahead of the Tigers at No. 4, but Holland Christian also had the home-court advantage by hosting the showdown.

Apparently, somebody forgot to tell the Tigers they weren’t supposed to win.

Thanks largely to a sweep of the doubles flights, Allegan posted the 6-2 win to stay unbeaten in dual matches at 7-0-1.

According to Allegan coach Jen Aldrich, the victory could be a defining moment for her squad.

“This shows that they’re as good as (the coaches) have been telling them,” she said.

In addition to their opponents on the court, the Tigers were also battling the conditions.

“It was one of the windiest days I can remember playing in,” Aldrich said. “But it they showed they can persevere in the toughest circumstances.”

Among the winning flights for Allegan were the No. 1 doubles team of Adrian Rizqallah and Mollie Babbitt (6-1, 7-6(4)) as well as No. 2 singles Anya Wisner (6-2, 6-0).

It marked the first career wins for Rizqallah and Wisner.

“That’s big for those two,” Aldrich said.

Also winning at doubles for Allegan were the No. 2 team of Emma Phillipus and Elizabeth Hill (6-1, 6-4), the No. 3 team of Erin Milbocker and Nicole Gallaway (6-1, 6-1) and the No. 4 team of Delaney Heckman and Maddy Layton (6-1, 6-4).

Aubrey DeBoer accounted for the other Allegan triumph with her win of 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Allegan also won matches the two previous days, shutting out Plainwell 8-0 on Wednesday, April 26, and upending South Haven by that same 8-0 score on Tuesday, April 25.

Results from the Plainwell match:

Singles: No. 1 Emma Ruga def. Haven Born 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Wisner def. Katie Barras 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 DeBoer def. Megan Preston 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Julia Patmos def. Julia Rhodes 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 Babbitt/Rizqallah def. Bailee Martin/Carly Colyer 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Hill/Phillipus def. Cassie Keator/Bri Rasmussen 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Galloway/Milbocker def. Elise George-Emily Rehr 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Heckman/Layton (A) def. Marlee Burgess/Maggie MacRitchie 6-0, 6-0.

Results from the South Haven match:

Singles: Ruga def. Allie Parmley 6-2,6-0; No. 2 Wisner def. Kyla Toney 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 DeBoer def. Megan Abbott 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Patmos def. Stephanie Rosas 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 Babbitt/Rizqallah def. Taylor Huggins/Michaela Jackson 6-0,6-0; No. 2 Hill/Phillipus def. Jasmine Mileham/Juana Morrison 6-0,6-0; No. 3 Galloway/Milbocker def. Julie Rosas/Alexis Ridley 6-0,6-0; No. 4 Heckman/Layton def. Aurora Hosier/Karmyn Molina 6-0, 6-2.

