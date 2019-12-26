Home / boys swim and dive / Allegan swim wins close meet
Eli Leece won the 100-yard breaststroke to help Allegan beat Delton/Middleville. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk

Allegan swim wins close meet

December 26, 2019 - 13:56
By: 
Jason Wesseldyk

With the score deadlocked at 76-76 through 10 events, the boys’ swim and dive meet between host Allegan and Delton/Middleville on Thursday, Dec. 19, came down to the final two events.
That was good news for the Tigers.
Allegan’s Eli Leece and Mitchell Rife went one-two in the 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 1:15.68 and 1:22.7. Then the Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay team of Titus Smith, Kyle Baker, Rife and Anthony Hiscock took first place with a time of 3:55.28 to propel Allegan to the 94-88 win.
The win by the 400 free relay team completed a sweep of the relays by the Tigers.
Allegan began the meet with the team of Hiscock, Leece, Anthony Locatis and Nick Katsma winning the 200 medley relay at 2:00.71, while the 200 free relay team of Smith, Baker, Rife and Hiscock won at 1:39.99.
Baker and Smith joined Leece in winning individual events. Baker took both the 200 free (2:05.9) and the 100 free (55.88), with Smith capturing the top spot in the 100 backstroke (1:03.49).
 

