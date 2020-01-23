Allegan swim falls just short in non-league meet with Holland

The Allegan boys’ swim and dive team put up a great fight in its non-conference clash against Holland on Thursday, Jan. 16, before ultimately falling 92-82.

“I was very proud of our swimmers,” said Mark Mattox, who has coached Allegan the past six years. “They swam very well against an established program that has won some state titles.”

Mattox was taken back some when he learned that Mike Torrey, who won a handful of state boys’ and girls’ championships at Zeeland, was one of the officials.

“Anyone that knows anything about Zeeland swimming knows that Torrey has coached some great teams,” Mattox said. “One of the neat things about Mike is that he doesn’t mind sharing some of his wisdom.”

The same thing can be said for Holland coach Jon Shears.

“Jon and his father have also turned out some outstanding swimmers over the years,” Mattox said.

The Dutch had their hands full against Allegan.

“Mark is doing a great job at Allegan,” Shears said. “He has things headed in the right direction.”

Allegan senior Mitchell Rife enjoyed competing at the Holland Aquatic Center.

“I don’t know if there’s a nicer place to swim or dive,” said Rife.

Rife was a member of the Tigers’ winning 400-yard freestyle team, which was clocked in 3:50.64.

Swimming legs with Rife were two of his senior classmates, Kyle Baker and Anthony Hiscock.

“We’ve been swimming together for a long time,” Baker said. “Since middle school.”

Titus Smith, a freshman, was the fourth member of that winning relay team.

“Our goal is to hopefully place at state,” Rife said. “If we swim up to our potential, we should be able to do that.”

Smith recorded Allegan’s other first-place win by easily taking the long 500-yard freestyle in 5:29.14.

That was a shade more than eleven seconds faster that the second-place time turned in by Holland.

Allegan freshman Brandon Katzman, the lone diver to compete, posted a score of 158.15 points.

Two days earlier, the Tigers hosted Marshall in a league meet. Allegan fell 115-62.

Smith won the 100 free with a time of 52.54 and swam the lead leg of the winning 400 free relay team that posted a time of 1:39.52. Hiscock, Rife and Baker were the others on that relay team.