Allegan soccer remains unbeaten with two wins and a tie

A 5-1 win over Tri-County on Saturday, April 13, capped a successful week for the Allegan girls’ soccer team.

The Tigers also picked up a 1-0 win over Battle Creek Lakeview on Wednesday, April 10, after coming away with a 1-1 tie against Portage Northern on Tuesday, April 9.

Those results kept Allegan unbeaten for the season at 6-0-1.

Second-year Tiger coach Paul Legge likes where his team is at this point in the season.

“Up to this point, we have played pretty decent,” he said. “We are still adjusting to new players and some new positions, but we have made good progress so far.”

That’s not to say there isn’t room for improvement.

“This week the attacking play was very good in terms of creating chances and moving the ball,” Legge said. “We are just a little off right now and struggling to finish.

“The good part is that we have been creating tons of goal scoring chances. When we start finishing them more consistently, we will be a tough team to compete with.”

Kaitlynn Fulton and Holly Curtiss led the way for Allegan in the win over Tri-County.

Fulton scored two goals—including the first one of the game—while Curtiss scored once to go with two assists.

Annabel Bishop and Jenna Duursma accounted for the other Allegan goals, while Myah TerAvest had two assists. Alison Radke chipped in with an assist.

Fulton was also involved in the scoring action during the Lakeview game, as she came through with the assist on the goal scored by her sister Kaylee.

Against Portage Northern, the Tigers trailed 1-0 midway through the second half. That’s when TerAvest found the back of the net off an assist from Taylar Jackson to knot the score at 1-1.

And that’s where the scored remained, as goalie Alison Bishop and the rest of the Allegan defense kept the Portage Northern offense in check.

“The goal for us is to peak at the end of the season and slowly build our team up throughout the entire season,” Legge said. “I think we’re doing that.”

