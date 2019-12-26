Allegan shows improvement in defeat against Vicksburg

Progress.

That’s what Allegan boys’ basketball coach Jeff Turner saw from his team during its Wolverine Conference contest against Vicksburg on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Because while the Tigers came up on the short end of a 46-33 final score, they showed improvement as compared to the first three games of the season.

“This was the best game we’ve played this season,” said Turner, whose team fell to 4-0. “There were definitely things to like.”

The difference of the game, in Turner’s estimation, could be traced to the third quarter.

Down 19-16 as play resumed following halftime, the Tigers were outscored 13-9 in the third quarter to fall behind 32-25.

Vicksburg kept the momentum on its side in the fourth quarter, holding a 14-8 advantage over Allegan to end any hope the Tigers had of putting together a comeback.

“We had a couple of poor defensive possessions in the third quarter that kind of turned the tide of the game,” Turner said. “That ended up being too much for us to overcome.”

The Tigers also had to continue working on taking better care of the ball.

“Turnovers have been a problem for us so far this season, and we had too many again tonight,” Turner said.

Riley Scofield finished with 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Tyler Aldrich added nine points. Scofield and Aldrich also grabbed six rebounds each to tie for the team lead in that category.

Two days earlier, Allegan made the trek to Sturgis and came away with a 68-45 loss.

While turnovers were part of the issue, Turner identified a couple other areas in which the Tigers struggled against the Trojans.

“We had the turnovers, but we also had a poor defensive effort and a low field goal percentage,” Turner said. “That combination will hurt you.”

Aldrich had a solid game in the losing cause, going for 16 points and tying for the team lead in rebounds with Scofield and Baylee Schafer.

The Tigers fell behind 18-10 after one quarter, with the deficit growing to 41-20 at halftime and 54-28 entering the final period.

Scofield added nine points for Allegan.

