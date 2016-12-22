Allegan shakes off ‘snow-day cobwebs’ to beat Vicksburg

There’s something to be said about saving your best for last.

That’s exactly what the Allegan girls’ basketball team did when it traveled to Vicksburg for a Wolverine Conference crossover game on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Trailing 18-17 through three quarters, the Tigers outscored Vicksburg 15-3 during the final stanza to pull away for the 32-21 victory.

The win was the fourth in five games for coach Josh Holman’s Allegan squad.

“We started slow, but we were able to bounce back and finish strong,” Holman said.

The game had a bit of a strange feel from the beginning, according to Holman.

Not only was it being played on a Thursday as opposed to the usual Friday schedule, but Allegan also had a snow day, further disrupting the Tigers’ routine.

“You could tell something was different,” Holman said. “But once we shook off the snow-day cobwebs, thing began to fall into place for us.”

The Tigers, who trailed 12-8 at halftime after mustering only six points in the opening quarter and two in the second quarter, began their comeback in the third period. That’s when Allegan used a 9-6 edge to cut Vicksburg’s lead to one.

Then came the decisive fourth quarter.

“We picked up the pressure and really began to play the game at our speed,” Holman said. “Vicksburg is a good team that controlled the pace of play in the first half. But our girls continued to fight and secured a hard fought win tonight.”

Antonette Ware made her season debut in the victory, leading the Tigers with 10 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.

“(Ware) stepped up and hit the ground running,” Holman said. “She came in and played multiple roles and contributed right away.”

Leslie Scane added eight points and five rebounds, while Kara Bishop and Delanie Nahikian went for five points each. Bishop also led the team with six rebounds.

“I was very pleased with the grit and determination that our girls showed tonight as they did not back down from a challenge,” Holman said.

Two days earlier, Allegan posted a 51-46 win over Sturgis.

In that game, it was the third quarter that proved to be key for the Tigers.

Leading 24-19 at halftime, Allegan used a 20-10 scoring edge in the third period to establish control.

“Both teams had a hot start to the game, but once we settled in and picked up the defensive pressure we were able to build a lead,” Holman said. “Then at the halftime break we made a few adjustments and we were able to put together a 20-point third quarter.”

Sturgis made things interesting in the fourth quarter thanks to a 17-7 scoring advantage, but the Tigers’ lead was never in serious jeopardy.

Scane and Bishop led the offensive charge, combining for 36 points, including a game-best 22 from Scane. Bishop also had 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Nahikian and Haylie Curtiss chipped in with five points each.

“We’ve still got some work to do, but it is nice to see the girls’ hard work and effort coming together,” Holman said.

