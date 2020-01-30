Allegan rebounds from loss to Saugatuck with win over Rams

Coming off a tough loss to Saugatuck in a non-league game three days earlier, Allegan girls’ basketball coach Josh Holman was curious to see how his players would respond in its Wolverine Conference game with South Haven on Friday, Jan. 24.

He likes what he saw.

The Tigers jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and never slowed down, outscoring South Haven in all four periods to pull away for the 56-26 victory.

“This was a good response coming off of our Saugatuck game,” Holman said. “I was proud of the way we competed all 32 minutes tonight. I believed the girls were ready to respond when their opportunity arose and they did.”

Allegan limited South Haven to two points in the second quarter to take a 26-6 lead to halftime. The advantage swelled to 44-18 entering the fourth quarter.

Alison Bishop led the offensive charge for the Tigers, finishing with a game-topping 20 points. She also dished out five assists and came through with five steals to lead her team in both of those categories as well.

Kaitlyn Fulton and Holly Curtiss joined Bishop in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Fulton and Curtiss each also had four assists and three steals.

Sarah Crowley led South Haven with nine points.

In the Saugatuck game, Allegan opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run to cut a 35-27 deficit to four points at 37-33 following a free throw from Fulton.

But Saugatuck answered with an 8-2 spurt, capped by a basket from McKenzie Pearson, to push its lead to double digits at 45-35.

Bishop had 14 points in the loss, while Fulton and Ana Allen each had 10. Curtiss finished with eight points.

Saugatuck’s Karrisa Moerler led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Pearson with 10 and Zoe Myers with eight.

