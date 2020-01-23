Allegan posts comeback victory over Paw Paw

With five weight classes remaining in its Wolverine Conference match with Paw Paw on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Allegan found itself facing a 31-18 deficit.

In other words, the Tigers had the Redskins right where they wanted them.

Allegan won the next four decisions—the final of those thanks to a pin by Zak Foster at 215 pounds to put the match out of reach—as the Tigers scored the 39-37 victory in comeback fashion.

Tristan Mohrland started the string of wins for Allegan, posting a 9-6 decision over Jason Bowers at 160 pounds. Brent Sherwood (171) and Ben Powers (189) followed with wins via void before Foster’s pin.

Paw Paw’s Gavin Parker did prevail over Chris Shawa at 285 to close out the match, but the Tigers had already secured the win.

Other winners for Allegan were Tyson Emmons (pin at 135), Don Adams (pin at 112) and Mason Wooster (void at 103).

The victory over Paw Paw allowed the Tigers to come away with a split in its two matches as they opened the evening with a 49-28 loss to South Haven.

Jonathan Sebesta (130), Emmons (135) and Mohrland highlighted Allegan’s effort with pins, while Austin Fulmer (125) scored a 19-8 major decision over Karlie Woodall. Foster won via forfeit at 215.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Tigers traveled to Forest Hills Central and competed in three duals, coming away with a 1-2 showing for the day.

The Tigers fell to the host team 48-24 and Lowell B, with a 47-27 win over Godwin Heights sandwiched between.

Emmons, Mohrland and Tyson Mead each finished the day at 3-0 for Allegan.

