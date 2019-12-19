Allegan opens season with pair of defeats

When opportunities present themselves, you have to be ready to take advantage.

That’s one of the messages Allegan boys’ basketball coach Jeff Turner likely shared with his players following a 52-30 loss to visiting Edwardsburg on Friday, Dec. 13.

“We struggled to finish around the basket,” Turner said. “We had chances. We had open shots. We just couldn’t get them to fall.”

Those struggles carried over to the free throw line.

“”We only shot 40 percent from the line,” Turner said.

Despite those shooting woes, Allegan managed to keep the game close in the early going. The Tigers trailed 12-8 at the conclusion of the opening quarter.

By halftime, the deficit had grown to double digits at 24-14.

Then came the third quarter, when the Tigers’ offensive difficulties saw Allegan limited to two points. That allowed Edwardsburg to put even more distance between itself and the Tigers, taking a 33-16 lead to the final frame.

In addition to its problems shooting the ball, Allegan was also plagued by turnovers with 27.

“We didn’t take good enough care of the ball,” Turner said. “And many of (the turnovers) were unforced.”

Tyler Aldrich finished with eight points to lead Allegan. He also had six rebounds, while Zach TerAvest pulled down a team-best nine boards.

The loss was the second in a row to open the season for Allegan following a 66-37 setback against Parchment on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Aldrich had eight points and seven rebounds in that game. The point total put him second on the team behind Riley Scofield’s 10, while his rebound total was one more than Baylee Schafer’s six.

After falling behind 14-0 to open the game, the Tigers fought back to narrow the gap to six points in the second quarter before settling for a 26-16 deficit at halftime.

The second half saw Parchment outscore the Tigers 20-11 in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

“We couldn’t find an offensive rhythm and we had too many unforced turnovers,” Turner said.

Allegan finished with 24 total turnovers.

