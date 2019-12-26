Allegan girls split pair of league games

Allegan senior Alison Bishop hit some big shots en route to a game-best 25 points in the Tigers’ Wolverine Conference showdown with Sturgis on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

None of those shots was bigger, though, than the 3-pointer she hit midway through the fourth quarter to put Allegan ahead to stay as it claimed the 56-50 win.

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing by one point at 53-52.

The fact that Bishop came through in a clutch moment came as no surprise to Allegan coach Josh Holman.

“Alison has been an important piece of what we have been building for a few years,” he said. “She has put in quite a bit of time, expanding her game and improving areas of weakness. That shot was definitely a big one for this game, but it’s a shot we’ve seen her knock down many, many times before, be it in games or workouts.”

Scoring wasn’t the only area in which Bishop excelled, as she also paced Allegan in rebounds with nine, steals with four and assists with three.

Kaitlyn Fulton added 12 points and three steals for Allegan, while Holly Curtiss had nine points and two steals.

“I think this game was big for us in terms of helping us understand how to finish in close games,” Holman said. “When you play in close games like this, it’s easy to get a little tense. Especially when you are as young as we are. Tonight was important for us because it allowed our girls to get that crucial experience in an actual real-game scenario.”

After falling behind 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, Allegan narrowed the gap to 27-26 at halftime. A 16-16 standoff in the third stanza set up the fourth-quarter heroics for Bishop.

“We started slow tonight and that hurt us.” Holman said. “But I think we were able to respond the right way and begin to right the ship. At the half we really challenged our girls to dig deep and answer the call.

“We talk a lot about the controlables in our program, the things that no one has any say over, other than you. We challenged them to dig deep, persevere and push forward, only worrying about the elements of the game that we can control. I think the team did just that and really rallied in the second half.

The Tigers hoped to make it two wins in a row when they traveled to Vicksburg on Thursday, Dec. 19. And the game started well enough for Allegan, which led 16-11 after one quarter.

Allegan still led 25-24 at halftime, but the Tigers found themselves on the wrong end of an 18-0 score in the third quarter and ultimately dropped the game 54-35.

“I was happy to see us come out of the gates strong tonight,” Holman said. “We had a fire and a passion that was tough to match. Unfortunately, we were unable to sustain that momentum that we created early and Vicksburg made a strong push.

“Any time you have a quarter like we did in the third, you are going to be in for a fight. I thought we responded well in the fourth, but we allowed them to build some momentum that we couldn’t overcome.”

Bishop again led the way for Allegan, collecting a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Curtiss was next in the scoring department with 14 points.

