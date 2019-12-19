Allegan girls fall to Edwardsurg after posting victory over Parchment

EDWARDSBURG—Senior Alison Bishop continued her strong early-season play for Allegan, scoring a game-topping 19 points in the Tigers’ Wolverine Conference non-divisional game with Edwardsburg on Friday, Dec. 13.

That was the good news for Allegan. The bad news was that the Eddies put the defensive clamps on the rest of the team, limiting the rest of the Tigers’ roster to 13 points as Edwardsburg prevailed 71-32.

The loss dropped Allegan to 1-2.

Tigers coach Josh Holman knew the Eddies would provide a tough challenge to his squad.

“I give (Edwardsburg) credit,” Holman said. “They know what they do and they do it really well.”

The Eddies set the tone for the game early, getting out to a 29-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

“They jumped on us early and really capitalized on our slow start,” Holman said. “I feel like we were able to settle down and get into something of a rhythm as the game went on, but we were never really able to fully recover from that initial bust.”

The Tigers trailed 47-15 at halftime and 63-26 after three quarters.

Bishop added seven rebound and two blocks to lead Allegan in those two categories. Aubrie Evans and Holly Curtiss added four points each, with Evens also going for four rebounds and Curtiss dishing out three assists.

“This is definitely a teaching point for our young team,” Holman said. “We will learn from this and be better because of it. I’m excited to get back into the gym and get back to work with our group.”

Bishop, who has scored at least 15 points in each of the Tigers’ first three games, was a one-person wrecking crew in Allegan’s non-league game with Parchment on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Scoring 22 points, Bishop single-handedly bested the offensive output of the entire Parchment team as the Tigers posted the 49-20 win.

Kaitlyn Fulton added nine points for Allegan.

“I thought we played well,” Holman said. “We were able to execute and focus all throughout the evening. I thought our girls were able to play smart and under control, allowing us to feel comfortable within our sets all while playing with multiple different groups.”

In addition to her scoring prowess, Bishop also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out three assists. Fulton added four rebounds and four steals.

“We are still very young and the group is still coming together as one,” Holman said. “But tonight was a good step in the right direction and something we will look to build on moving forward.”

