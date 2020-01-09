Allegan duo takes first place at mixed doubles tournament

Following a two-week hiatus during Christmas break, the Allegan bowling teams returned to action on Saturday, Jan. 3.

And a solid return it was for many of the Tigers.

Competing in a Hi-Lo Mixed Doubles Baker Tournament in South Haven, the Allegan duo of Fletcher Beilfuss and Jackie Conroy took home first-honors.

Three other Allegan tandems finished in the top six, including the third-place effort by Trenton Nagelkirk and Annabelle Dillon.

“All of our kids performed well,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said. “They made me proud as a coach.”

Beilfuss and Conroy were one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the double-elimination tournament when they squared off with the other unbeaten pair of Niles’ Matt McKeel and Savanna Marinelli.

That match went to the 10th frame, with the Allegan team ultimately falling 175-171 to drop into the loser’s bracket.

Beilfuss and Conroy then squared off with Allegan teammates Nagelkirk and Dillon with a spot in the finals on the line. Beilfuss and Conroy were in control from the start en route to the 180-125 victory as Nagelkirk and Dillon finished in third place.

Nagelkirk and Dillon upended a team from Niles Brandywine 155-96 in order to earn the right to play in the semifinal match.

“Jackie and Fletcher put together one of the best games of the day,” Lamb said.

That set up a rematch with McKeel and Marinelli from Niles. Only this time, Beilfuss and Conroy needed to win twice as the Niles duo had yet to lose.

Beilfuss and Conroy took care of the first part of that equation by prevailing 160-143 in a back-and-forth first match.

The two Tigers carried that momentum into the second match of the finals, posting the 142-94 victory to capture first-place honors.

“I think the win (by Beilfuss and Conroy) in the first game of the finals set the Niles team back,” Lamb said.

Other notable finishes for Allegan were the teams of Gunner Evans/Lauren DeLong and Andrew Snyder/Brooklynn Reed going out in the round just before the final four. Those duos placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

The next action for Allegan is a Baker Invitational at South Haven on Saturday, Jan. 11.

