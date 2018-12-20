Allegan comes up short against Sturgis, Vicksburg

When a basketball team limits its turnovers, shoots well from the field and shoots well at the line, said team will generally be competitive. That team might not win, mind you, but it should at least keep things fairly close.

Such was the case for Allegan in its Wolverine Conference tilt against Sturgis on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The Tigers, who committed fewer turnovers than they’ve averaged so far this season and shot better from both the field and the line, were still very much in the game at 36-30. Unfortunately for Allegan coach Jeff Turner and his charges, that’s as close as they’d get as they fell 52-42.

Still, Turner saw plenty of reason for optimism.

“This was our most competitive game, largely because we kept our turnovers down,” he said. “Couple that with some good shooting and we are definitely showing signs of improvement.”

One player who has been solid for Allegan throughout the season is Caleb DeKryger. This game was no different.

DeKryger posted game highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double.

Malik Hardy was next in line for Allegan with eight points, while Tyler Aldrich had five and Baylee Schafer had four.

The teams started off matching each other point for point, with the score deadlocked at 11-11 at the end of the opening quarter. Sturgis led 25-18.

The long-range shot was a weapon for Sturgis, which knocked down eight 3-pointers as part of its offensive output.

“We did not defend the 3-point line well,” Turner said.

Joe Wynes led Sturgis with 18 points, followed by Zachary Chapman and Drew Murphy with 10 each.

“This was a good road win against a gritty, hard-nosed team,” Sturgis coach Keith Kurowski said. “We played solid team defense, with our guys playing relentless in our match-up zone.”

Three days later, Allegan hosted Vicksburg in another Wolverine Conference clash. The result was a 59-37 loss for the Tigers.

“We are showing signs of improvement,” Turner said. “But we need more consistency to give our team a chance to win.”

The Tigers committed 17 turnovers and surrendered 10 offensive rebounds as Vicksburg had 32 points in the paint.

“We also shot very poorly from the free throw line,” Turner said. “We were at about 40 percent.”

DeKryger had 10 rebounds, with Schafer going for seven. Hardy had three assists and Chris Ohst had three steals.

