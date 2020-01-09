Allegan comes up short against Fennville

The Fennville’s boys’ basketball team put together a balanced scoring attack in its non-conference contest with host Allegan on Friday, Jan. 3, with four players scoring between nine and 13 points.

That balance was enough to overcome a game-best 23 points from Allegan junior Tyler Aldrich as the Blackhawks picked up the 69-57 win.

Despite his team’s strong offensive game showing first-year Blackhawks coach Ty Rock preferred talking about his team’s defensive effort, especially to start the game.

Fennville led 12-4 after one quarter of play.

“I thought we were a little hesitant early on, but a lot of that was because we haven’t played in two weeks,” Rock said. “After that, I thought we played a great first quarter, giving up only four points.”

The 4-0 Blackhawks scored the first two points of the game on a basket by Carlos Sanchez en route to the 12-4 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

“It was great to see us start fast against a school much larger than us,” Fennville junior guard Brody Peterson said.

With Peterson and his brother Ben—a freshman—distributing the ball right on the money to several of their teammates, it was only a matter of time before the Blackhawks grabbed control of the game.

If Ben Peterson wasn’t driving to the basket for two of his team-high 13 points, Dylan Schut (12 points), Sanchez (11 points) and Jordan Pena (nine points) were.

“It was great to see how well we passed the ball around to get even a better shot than we already had,” Rock said. “It wasn’t easy. Allegan gave us fits at times.”

In the end, it was Fennville’s defense that was the difference in the final outcome.

“That’s our bread and butter,” Rock said of his team’s in-your-face defensive style.

Rock said Allegan’s size gave his team some problems.

“They have great size,” Rock said. “They were the tallest team we’ve played so far.”

Even though he’s only 6-foot-1, Aldrich used his solid 215-pound body to register his game-high point total.

“He was a load out there,” Rock said.

Allegan’s second “load” on the court—the 6-foot-6 223-pound Riley Scofield—muscled his way inside for 12 points. The Tigers also received eight points from Austin Corbett.

“We played hard,” said Allegan coach Jeff Turner. “We always do. That’s one of the most pleasing things about coaching this team.”

Despite a gutsy effort the loss dropped the Tigers to 0-5 on the season.

“Our record might not show it but we are getting better and better,” Turner said.

