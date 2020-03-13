Allegan boys succumb to Coloma in opening round of district play

It’s obvious that Jeff Turner loves being the boys’ basketball coach at Allegan.

“I love coaching and being around these guys,” Turner said after Coloma saddled the Tigers with the 70-52 season-ending loss in the opening round of Division 2 district play on Monday, March 9.

Even though Allegan finished at 3-18, Turner is already looking forward to his fourth year at the helm of the Tigers.

“I can hardly wait for next season to start,” Turner said. “I like this team.”

That was obvious from the day he was hired and coached not only the Allegan varsity but also the JV team. This year, Turner coached only the varsity squad.

“I feel fortunate to work with a great, hard-working staff,” Turner said referring to assistant coaches Troy Carns, Caleb Byers, Quentin Edwards, Andre Jackson, Zeke Turner and Sharron Thompson.

Many Tigers fans made the drive to the new Civic Center in Holland looking for an upset.

“I thought we matched up with them and could have pulled out a win,” Turner said. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

It wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

“Like always, our kids played hard and gave it everything they have against a very good team that has won 10 or 12 games,” Turner said.

With the likes of Tyler Aldrich, Austin Corbett and Tyler Dangremond giving it everything they had on both ends of the court, Allegan gave Coloma a 32-minute fight.

“That’s one of the things I enjoyed the most about this team,” Turner said. “There was no quit in them.”

Turner was more than happy to note that several of his top players—including Corbett, Dangremond, Aldrich, Baylee Schafer and Riley Scofield—are only juniors and will be back.

“That’s not only exciting for the players and their families but also the fans,” Turner said.

Aldrich led both teams in scoring with 17 points. Corbett checked in with nine points, while Dangremond collected eight.

