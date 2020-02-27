Allegan boys fall to visiting South Haven in double overtime

Junior Riley Scofield put together quite the performance in Allegan’s Wolverine Conference North showdown with South Haven on Friday, Feb. 21.

Scoring a team-high 21 points to go with a team-topping 10 rebounds, Scofield finished with a double-double against the Rams.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that wasn’t quite enough to translate into a win as Allegan dropped a heartbreaking 52-49 decision in double overtime.

The Tigers managed only two points in the two overtime sessions, with both of those coming in the first OT.

“I thought we played really well defensively, making (South Haven) work for everything they got,” Allegan coach Jeff Turner said. “We just struggled to score in overtime and that cost us.”

Turnovers were at least partly to blame for those offensive struggles late in the game. The Tigers combined for 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter and the two overtime periods.

“We have to do a better job taking care of the ball,” Turner said.

Allegan jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter, but a 19-11 edge for South Haven in the third quarter tightened the score.

The teams ended regulation knotted at 47-47 and each scored two points in the first overtime to bring the score to 49-49 and force the second overtime session.

“We’ve been in quite a few close games, but have had a hard time doing all of the little things to get the win,” Turner said. “We’re right there.”

Tyler Aldrich added seven points for Allegan to go with nine rebounds and three assists.

Three days earlier, Allegan traveled to Gobles for a battle of Tigers. And thanks largely to a big third quarter, it was the Tigers from Gobles who handed the Tigers from Allegan the 45-39 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Still very much in the game with a 23-19 deficit at halftime, Allegan found itself on the wrong side of a 15-3 score in the third period as Gobles’ lead ballooned to 38-22.

Allegan tried to claw back in the fourth quarter, holding a 17-7 lead. But it wasn’t quite enough as time expired before Allegan could get any closer than the six-point final.

“A bad third quarter put us behind big going to the fourth quarter,” Turner said. “We had a great fourth quarter and continued to fight.”

Allegan had some struggles at the free throw line—shooting 50 percent—which didn’t help its cause.

Scofield led the way in that game as well, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds to come up one rebound shy of the double-double. Aldrich chipped in with eight points.

