Allegan bowling teams take top honors at Baker tournament

Members of the Allegan boys’ bowling team found themselves in a precarious situation at the South Haven Baker Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Coming out of the qualifying round seeded fourth, the Tigers started the best-two-of-three match play round with a 157-122 loss to Pennfield. That meant Allegan needed to win the next two games to stay alive in the tournament and advance to the second round of match play.

Would the Tigers crack under the pressure?

In a word, no.

Not only did Allegan win the next two games to beat Pennfield, but it also won its next three matches, culminating with a victory over top-seeded Niles in the finals.

The Allegan girls also came away with first-place honors to give the Tigers the sweep.

“This day was so exciting for us as coaches and parents to watch these athletes show such desire and team spirit today,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said. “These kids raised their heads and roared loudly.”

After finishing off Pennfield with wins of 179-101 and 211-157, the Allegan boys squared off with host South Haven. Game one saw the Tigers match their best score of the day with a 211-181 victory, with game two going to Allegan at 184-166.

Next up was Niles, which led going into the final frame of the first game. That’s when senior captain Gunner Evans stepped up and delivered three consecutive strikes to lead his team to the 168-160 win.

Game two was even closer, but again Allegan came out on top by the narrowest of margins at 173-172.

“Sturgis had been bowling great all morning,” Lamb said. “Both games were nail-biters, but we managed to squeak out the wins.”

That set up the showdown with Niles in the finals.

Following a close 168-161 triumph for the Tigers in game one, Allegan rolled to the 205-148 win in game two to claim the championship.

“The guys were beaming with confidence after beating Niles in game one,” Lamb said.

The Allegan girls, meanwhile, took an easier path to the title, beating Niles, Pennfield and South Haven without dropping a single game.

A highlight of the day was a 204 in the first game against Pennfield, marking a season high and coming within two pins of the school record.

“That game really added to the girls’ confidence,” Lamb said.

The first game against South Haven couldn’t have been any closer, with the Tigers winning 144-143.

South Haven held a lead going into the 10th frame, but Allegan anchor bowler and team captain Haylee Thompson threw strikes in the 10th and 11th frames. She then needed seven pins on the fill count to secure the game and got exactly that.

Game two saw Allegan cruise to victory with a score of 179.

“This team showed great heart and desire each and every game,” Lamb said. “And all this from a team where no girl on the team has been at the game for more than three years. They’re young, but their ability to keep each other going is amazing.

“The boys are equally young, but they never gave up at any point. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”

