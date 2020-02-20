Allegan bowling teams beat Paw Paw

“Stand up, you coward.”

That’s a phrase opponents of Allegan’s bowling teams have likely been uttering to the pins this winter.

“The girls are looking forward to winning their first Wolverine Conference championship and the boys are still in the hunt for a conference championship,” Allegan boys’ coach Don Lamb said after both teams defeated Paw Paw on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Lamb was also filling in as girls’ coach for his wife Tonia, who was sick.

“I know my wife would have been and has been very proud of the way her team has bowled this season,” Don Lamb said.

The Allegan girls cruised to a 1,419-1,272-league win over Paw Paw, while the Tiger boys edged the visitors 1,887-1,867 at Snowden’s Sunset Lanes on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The Allegan girls split their Baker games—winning 112-100 and losing 168-122—while the boys won both of their Baker games, 232-148 and 248-172. The 248 set a new school record.

“This is so exciting, so much fun,” said Allegan junior Haylee Thompson, who rolled respective games of 179 and 168 for the girls. “To possibly be on the first Allegan girls’ conference championship team is kind of surreal.”

Rainah Spohn rolled a game-two high score of 201.

“I’m really happy for her. That’s her best score of the year,” Don Lamb said.

Savannah Beilfuss checked with games of 148 and 183, while bowling games of 138 and 107 was Cambria Rader. Brooklyn Reed had a one-game score of 127.

The pins at Snowden’s took a real beating with Andrew Snyder and Trenton Nagelkirk leading the way with respective series of 438 and 413 for the boys.

Amazingly, Nagelkirk has only been bowling for two years.

“Bowling just seems to come natural for him,” Lamb said.

Nagelkirk, who had to overcome some heart issues growing up, is often seen at various lanes throughout West Michigan practicing his favorite sport.

“My mom and dad spend a lot of money on bowling for me,” Nagelkirk said.

Nagelkirk has often dreamt of playing football and basketball for Allegan.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

Also making life tough on the pins for the Tigers were Shane Wesche 394 series, Gunner Evans, 342 series and Ryan Brink, 300 series.

