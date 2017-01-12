Allegan bowlers pick up wins over Vicksburg

It was a history-making day for the Allegan boys’ bowling team when it hosted Vicksburg on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Tigers won 16.5-13.5, posting a program-best 1,792 series in the process.

Allegan won the first individual game 904-819, posting a season-best score as freshmen Gunner Evans (217) and Fletcher Beilfuss (199) led the way. Beilfuss went for a 207 in the second game, but it wasn’t enough as Vicksburg won 915-888.

Those results meant the Tigers needed to win one of the two Baker games to win the match.

In the first Baker game, Allegan got off to a slow start before strikes from Evans in the eighth frame and Jordan Lambert in the ninth frame. That left the fate of the game in the hands of Beilfuss, who threw a strike in the 10th frame and, after the Vicksburg bowler matched that effort, threw another strike in the 11th frame for the win.

Vicksburg won the second Baker game 203-156, but the Tigers already had secured the win.

On the girls’ side, Allegan won 29-1.

The Tigers won the individual games 623-363 and 570-265. Cassandra Kincaid led the way in game one with a 141, while Theresa Tice bowled a 146 in game two.

Allegan took the Baker games 126-60 and 101-81.

Two days earlier, the Tigers participated in a singles tournament for the Southern Lake Michigan High School Bowling Conference in South Haven.

Beilfuss highlighted the day by winning the boys’ upper division with scores of 194, 222, 215, 236 and 201 for a 213 average. He was unbeaten in the head-to-head tournament.

Jackson Fillmore finished in the top eight with a high game of 201. Jordan Lambert (high game of 208) and Jacob Wesche (177) were also in the upper division.

In the boys’ lower division, James Page was the top finisher for Allegan, placing in the top six with a high game of 158. Evans had a high game of 179 and finished in the top eight.

On the girls’ side, Kylie Cook finished fourth for Allegan in the upper division with a high score of 166 and a low score of 143 in her six games. Haley Galloway also competed in the upper division and had a high game of 130.

Tice finished third in the lower division with a high score of 145. Kelsey Clark finished in the top eight and had a high score of 144.

“I could not have been more pleased with all the kids today they impressed everyone with all of their improvements,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said.

