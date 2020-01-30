Allegan bowlers excel at tournament

A pair of Allegan bowlers came away with first-place honors at the singles tournament held in Niles on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Freshman Savannah Beilfuss won the Girls’ B Division, while Mason Kleeves took the top spot in the Boys’ C Division.

“It was a good day for Allegan bowling,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said. “Every one of the kids put forth a great effort, with some of them accomplishing personal bests.”

Beilfuss went unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, posting a 5-0 record. She put together a high game of 184 along the way.

“Savannah was very consistent today,” Lamb said. “She did a great job of handling the pressure of her first singles tournament.”

Kleeves took a bit of a different path to his championship.

After losing his first game of the tournament, Kleeves knew he had no room for error, as another defeat would bring his day to an end. He responded with a personal-best 185 in his second game for the win to start a string of six-straight victories.

“That game really led to a renewed confidence in his game as he worked his way through the field,” Lamb said.

Kleeves’ final two wins came over Jesus Martinez of Gobles in the finals. Kleeves had to beat Martinez twice as Martinez entered the finals unbeaten.

“Mason was up to the task,” Lamb said. “He was determined to fight off his nerves and get the win.”

A trio of other Allegan bowlers joined Beilfuss and Kleeves as medalists: Ryan Brink was second in the Boys B Division; Carter Wagner was third in the Boys B Division; and Jacqualine Conroy was fourth in Girls C Division.

“The future is bright for Allegan bowling,” Lamb said.

The singles tournament came three days after the Allegan teams posted Wolverine Conference wins over Sturgis, as the girls won 28-2 and the boys won 17-13.

The Allegan girls, who remained unbeaten in the Wolverine Conference at 4-0 and improved to 7-3 overall, won the first game of match play 600-596 and took game two 643-618. Haylee Thompson led the Tigers in both games, going for a 147 and a 157, respectively.

Allegan took the Baker games 121-116 and 145-89.

The Allegan boys (8-2 overall and 3-1 in the Wolverine Conference) started the match against the defending conference champs with a 970-915 loss that saw Trenton Nagelkirk go for a 215 and Shane Wesche go for a 208.

Nagelkirk then bowled a 233 in the second game, with Carter Wagner going for a 182 in his varsity debut, to lead the Tigers to the 918-834 victory.

The teams split the Baker games, with Allegan winning the first 207-129 and losing the second 183-167.

