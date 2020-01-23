Allegan bowlers battle Wildcats

So far, so good for the Allegan girls’ bowling team when it comes to Wolverine Conference competition.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 in the Wolverine Conference thanks to a 21-9 road victory over Three Rivers on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Allegan boys fell short in their match with the Wildcats, dropping the 20-10 decision.

Overall, the girls’ team improved to 6-3.

“The girls continued to improve,” Allegan coach Don Lamb said. “They put together a solid performance from top to bottom.”

Shaking off a slow start in game one, the Tigers prevailed 658-595 led by Harleigh Wesche with a 152. Haylee Thompson was next at 149, followed by Savannah Beilfuss at 142.

Game two also went Allegan’s way, 708-656. Thompson bowled a 160 to edge out Cambria Rader (159) for team-high honors. Rainah Spohn was next with a personal-best of 152.

With a 15-5 lead, the Tigers needed to win one of the two Baker games. They did just that, taking the first Baker game 118-116 before falling 117-116.

“The girls fought hard in that first Baker game,” Lamb said. “They kept sparing and getting seven pins or better on their first ball.

“Today’s performance was great to watch as each girl took a step forward making great spares and never giving up. Things are looking very good for the future of the girls’ team.”

On the boys’ side, Allegan lost game one 853-848 before erasing an 80-pin deficit in game two to win 850-842. Shane Wesche led the way in game two, posting a team-best 208. Gunner Evans checked in with a 170, while Ryan Brink had a 168.

The Tigers’ comeback attempt in the first game fell short.

Down by as many as 40 pins, Allegan needed two strikes from Evans in the anchor position to close out the 10th frame. Evans got the first strike, but was unable to get the second.

Wesche had a 232, with Evans at 199.

That left the score at 10-10 heading to the Baker games, which Three Rivers swept by scores of 162-147 and 192-147.

“We got off to a quick start (in the first Baker game), but the late splits allowed Three Rivers to take it,” Lamb said. “That gave Three Rivers some life and they took the second one, as well.”

The loss dropped the Allegan boys to 2-1 in the Wolverine Conference and 7-2 overall.

