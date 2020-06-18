Allegan’s Isola finishes diving career at Notre Dame

Allegan High School graduate Erin Isola had just completed the final dive of her career at the University of Notre Dame.

She just didn’t know it.

After the second of six scheduled rounds of dives in the finals at the NCAA Division 1 Zone Qualify at the University of Kentucky, an announcement was made that the remainder of the competition was being cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And just like that, Isola’s diving career was over.

“It was surreal to think that I had done my last dive ever without knowing it,” said Isola, the 2015 Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 state diving champion. “My friend and senior teammate Claire (Andrews) and I did a synchronized cannonball to celebrate our retirement and everyone clapped, which was fun. It’s just not the way I thought my career would end.”

Isola entered the Zone Qualifier seeking to qualify for the NCAA Championships for the third straight year.

But after the fifth of her six dives in the preliminary round of the Zone Qualifier, Isola received a text informing her that Notre Dame wouldn’t be allowing its athletes to compete in the NCAA Championships due to COVID-19.

“I was shocked,” Isola said. “I tried to block any thoughts or feelings about (Notre Dame pulling its athletes from the NCAA Championships) out of my head as I did my last dive of prelims.”

Although she finished the preliminary round in third place, Isola wasn’t sure if she and her three teammates would be allowed to compete in the finals since they wouldn’t be going to nationals even if they qualified.

But Notre Dame diving coach Caiming Xie encouraged the quartet to compete and try to earn a qualifying spot, so they could at least be able to say they qualified.

During warm-ups for the finals, word came that the NCAA Championships had been cancelled altogether. And following the second round of the finals, the Zone Qualifiers were stopped because they were no longer necessary.

“All of the girls from the other schools were so supportive and encouraging to the seniors at that meet,” Isola said. “Everyone cheered loudly for every senior who was competing in the finals after they did their dives.

“I’m sad when I think about the lost opportunity to potentially compete for the Irish at nationals again, but I’m happy my diving career ended on a high note. After all, it is just one meet that I missed out on and I’ve competed in so many others. So, I’m content with the things I’ve accomplished overall.”

Bre Price, Isola’s former diving teammate at Allegan who finished third at the 2015 state finals before continuing her diving career at Louisville, was among the other seniors at the meet that day.

“She experienced the same abrupt ending to her career that I did,” Isola said of Price.

Isola and Price have remained in contact throughout their four years in college.

“I would see Bre at our annual Notre Dame-Louisville dual meet as well as at the Zone Championships,” Isola said. “I have also remained in contact with my high school/club coach Kyle Oberhill. I would often go back and train with him at WMU during the summer and over Christmas breaks.”

Allegan girls’ swimming coach Mark Mattox has fond memories of Isola’s time with the program.

“As a former swimmer and swimming coach, diving had always been a mystery to me,” Mattox said. “Erin and Bre Price really opened my eyes to what diving should actually be like. It was amazing to be able to witness such high-level diving at every meet for the two years that I was able to work with them.

“As for Erin personally, she was a real pleasure to work with. She was very polite, kind and understanding. She was diligent and hardworking as well, maintaining a remarkable GPA while also fully participating in diving and track throughout the year. As a senior captain, she really set an example for the younger athletes to look up to.”

Isola maintained that same level of excellence both in the pool and in the classroom at Notre Dame. In addition to winning the Notre Dame’s inaugural Diver of the Year Award as a sophomore, she also received the Top Gun Award for having the highest GPA of a senior athlete.