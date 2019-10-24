Allegan’s Franklin places 25th at the Division 3 state finals

Some athletes rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. Others fade.

Based on her performance at the Division 3 girls’ golf state finals, Allegan junior Emma Franklin belongs in that first category.

Franklin shot a career-best 88 on the second day of two-day tournament to finish with an overall score of 182 and tie for 25th overall out of 107 competitors.

Franklin qualified as an individual for the finals—which began on Friday, Oct. 18, at The Meadows Golf Course on the campus of Grand Valley State University—by virtue of her strong showing at regionals the previous week.

Franklin shot a first-day score of 94 to finish the day tied for 40th place. But her second-day score of 88 was enough to move her 15 places up the standings.

She also had the lowest score of any Wolverine Conference competitor, finishing seven strokes ahead of Plainwell’s Haley Harper (91-98) and Dowagiac’s Greta Whitaker (98-91) at 189.

Plainwell, which qualified as a team, placed 14th out of 18 teams with a total of 787. Bloomfield Hills Marian won the state title with a score of 689, followed by Flint Powers Catholic at 692.

Polina Riggin (99-97—196), Renae Jaeger (105-94—199) and Claire Awe (111-92—203) joined Harper as scoring golfers for Plainwell. Alyssa Gernaat (111-101—212) was Plainwell’s fifth golfer.

