Allegan’s Beard signs to wrestle for Michigan State

Despite suffering an injury that cost him the vast majority of his junior season, Allegan senior Chase Beard remained a hot commodity in the wrestling world.

He entered this season ranked third in the state among wrestlers in the 285-pound weight class and was ranked the 14th best wrestler in the state regardless of weight class.

It was no surprise, then, that Beard garnered plenty of attention from college coaches, including Michigan State University’s Roger Chandler.

Last month Chandler got his man, as Beard signed his national letter of intent to continue his mat career with the Spartans.

For Beard, the decision to go to MSU seemed like a natural one.

“When I first started wrestling, the first and last tournaments of the year were always held at Jenison Field House,” he said. “These trips to the MSU campus every year were what made me a Spartan fan.

“So when I received my offer to wrestle for MSU, my decision was clear to continue my education and wrestling career at Michigan State University.”

Among the highlights of Beard’s prep career was finishing as state runner-up in the 189-pound weight class as a sophomore after placing fifth in the state as a freshman. He is also a two-time district and regional champion.

Beard said he’ll carry that same drive for success into college.

“My goals are to work as hard as I can to be successful both in the classroom and on the mat,” he said.

Chandler, for one, is betting on Beard.

“Chase Beard is an extremely hard worker who competes very hard,” Chandler said. “(I’m) looking forward to watching him grow into a great college wrestler.”

As for Beard’s post-college plans, those remain fluid.

“I’m still undecided on my course of study,” Beard said. “No matter what I study, I plan to use my time at MSU and the degree I’ll earn to send me in a positive direction wherever it may lead.”

