Allegan’s Aldrich qualifies for Midwest Closed tournament

It’s been said that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

That certainly appears to be the case when it comes to Allegan girls’ tennis coach Jen Aldrich and her daughter Aly.

One of four Allegan players to participate in the West Michigan Tennis Association Qualifier on Sunday, June 11, Aly Aldrich won the 12-and-under division with a perfect 3-0 record. As a result, she qualified for the Midwest Closed.

But wait, as they say in those late-night infomercials. There’s more.

By virtue of her outstanding performance, Aly Aldrich was also selected as a member of the District Cup team that will travel to Greenwood, Ind., to represent the district.

During her playing days at Allegan, Jen Aldrich was a state champion before taking her talents to Western Michigan University.

Allegan summer tennis director Gary Ellis has had the opportunity to coach both mother and daughter.

“Qualifying for the Midwest closed is quite an achievement,” he said. “To win the district is even bigger. That’s exciting for her. Now she will compete against the best players in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and parts of Kentucky and West Virginia.”

While Aly Aldrich comes from some good tennis genes, it’s her hard work and dedication to the sport that has gotten her game to its high level, according to Ellis.

“Aly had come a long way in the past year,” he said. “She has worked hard and traveled to different parts of the state to take on more competition. She is a strong competitor who plays with good intensity.

“Her strokes have improved and she is beginning to develop some good weapons. Her understanding of the game and what to do with her shots is becoming more solid. She has developed a good base for continued improvement. I’m looking forward to seeing how she does at the Midwest Closed.”

Aly Aldrich defeated Daniella Richardson 6-2, 6-3 in the finals after defeating Amari O’Brien (6-0, 6-3) and Anna Dinsmore (6-4, 6-2) in her earlier matches.

Emma Ruga, Regan Fales and Mia Kolhoff also competed at the WMTA Qualifier.

Ruga went 2-2 in the 16-and-under division, with her wins by scores of 6-1, 6-2 and 3-6, 6-4, (10-6).

Fales and Kolhoff each competed in the 14-and-under division.

Fales posted wins of 7-5, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 in her first two matches before dropping her next two. Kolhoff came up short in both of her matches.

