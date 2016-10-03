Zipline approved by Allegan city planners at 63’

A proposed zipline at Allegan’s riverfront plaza received unanimous approval from the zoning board of appeals for a height variance to build a tower 63 feet tall.

The zipline is being proposed, paid for and operated by Ropes Courses, an Allegan based company that is the largest manufacturer of its kind in the world.

The zoning ordinance allows a height of only up to 50 feet in the central business district; without the variance, the zipline would not have had enough safety clearance to operate over the Kalamazoo River. The design extends the line 450 feet across the river to another tower behind Riverside Market that is 49.5 feet tall, which is zoning compliant. Thrill seekers would turn around at the second tower and return to the first.

Tony McGhee of Abonmarche said the riverfront plaza sits at the lowest elevation point in the city. Therefore, the height of the tower would not be taller than any buildings on Hubbard Street, which sits on a higher elevation. The design firm was hired to help develop the riverfront design.

During the public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20, a few people opposed the zipline saying it would be an eyesore and should not be in the historic district. Others supported the zipline saying it would make downtown Allegan a destination for young families.

ZBA chairman Christopher Burnett said the city’s Historic District Commission already gave its approval for the project. The ZBA’s only concern in the proposal was the height. The proposal will now be seeking approvals from the planning commission and the city council. If approved, construction could begin as early as this fall to be operational in spring/summer 2017.

“The company has ropes courses at Disney and Carnival Cruises and is recognized for safety,” said McGhee. “They would carry the liability insurance, while the city would be additionally insured.”

In public comments, Joe Leverence of Baker Allegan Studios said when the city hosted the design charettes, between 200 and 300 people “oohed and aahed” over a zipline and thought it was the coolest thing for the riverfront at the time.

“I think Allegan needs everything it can get to make it a destination location,” Leverence said. “People will be drawn to it specifically and we don’t have a lot of those draws downtown.”

Joan Simmons of River Street said she was opposed to a looming structure intruding on the serenity of the riverfront with its view of kayakers and fountains. She wanted to know what happened to the splash pad in the initial design plan.

“It might be fun to a certain group of people, but a splash pad is user friendly for all families,” she said. “What happened to those things in the initial plan?”

City officials said $100,000 is left in the sinking fund for a splash pad and possibly an ice skating rink.

Marcia Wagner of Montage Market said she felt honored to have a worldwide manufacturer of ropes courses to offer a zipline in her back yard.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity without costing the city any money,” she said. “It will bring activity back to the riverfront.”

ZBA secretary Brad Burke asked what would happen to the tower after its proposed 10-year-lease ends.

Ropes Courses spokespersons said the tower would be unbolted and hauled away from its 12x17-foot patch of space. The riverfront would lose no parking; although one tree may need removal. Each day of operation, fencing, padding and ticket railings are packed away and taken off premises. The hours would be based on demand, popular times and festivals, from April through November.

ZBA member John Hotchkiss said with the location being seen from highway, it would make the project more sustainable for the people who are putting money into it.

“I think it will be a wonderful draw and haven’t heard anything discouraging or indicative of a problem,” he said. “Hundreds of people have already envisioned this as a good idea.”

Burke, who is also on the planning commission, said he saw the project as an opportunity to help facilitate “placemaking,” or, efforts to improve public spaces.

After the meeting, Chris Porterfield, who opposed the project, said he had no clue Ropes Courses was funding the zipline.

“I still think it’ll be an eyesore, but since they are footing the bill it makes more sense now,” he said.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.