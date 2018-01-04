Year in Review: 2017 (Part 2)

Editor’s note: This week, we conclude our look back on 2017. In last week’s issue, we covered news items that were closer to Allegan. This week, we branch out to the rest of the county.

Martin

Martin Public Schools broke ground for a new gym and fine arts auditorium. Voters approved the $17.65-million bond project last year.

The newest members of the Martin Hall of Fame were Pat McLaughline, Class of 1956, for 43 years of involvement with the Martin Public School, including developing the rocket football team; Tracey Hildebrand, Class of 1988, three-year varsity football player, including the 1987 state championship team; and Tom Koops, 1988 state championship wrestling coach.

John Haluch of Martin busted the record at the Allegan County Fair for the biggest pumpkin. It weighed 918-pounds. The previous record was 853.

Carman Pharmacy closed its doors after Chris Carman retired.

Hopkins

Sheep farmers Mike and Heather Ludlam, owners of Windswept Farms, are helping with research that extracts a chemical from sheep that is showing promise for treating Huntington’s disease. After losing a loved one to Huntington’s and reading of the effective new study for the disease, they offered their help.

Hopkins FFA members collected and signed words of encouragement on more than 600 feedbags sent for wildfire relief efforts in Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and the panhandle of Texas where more than 2 million acres burned.