Veteran George Martin prepares to lead the grand entry on July 10 during the Gun Lake Tribe’s second annual Sweet Grass Moon Pow Wow at the tribe’s Jijak Foundation in Hopkins. (Photo by Ryan Lewis)A firefighter surveys the carnage along 118th Avenue after an EF-1 tornado ripped through Allegan County Aug. 20. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)Asheville, N.C., artist Harry McDaniel installed a 17-foot-tall aluminum sculpture along Allegan’s Riverfront Plaza on July 1. (Photo by Ryan Lewis)

Year in Review 2016, Part 2 of 2

January 12, 2017 - 16:59
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Not all news was from the Allegan area. Other communities through the county made the headlines as well.

Dorr

Dorr Township passed a 3-mill road tax, 770 to 735 and a 0.5 fire equipment millage, 842 to 653. Both millages failed miserably on the May 2015 ballot when a statewide proposal to increase the sales tax for transportation funding was also being sought. In township board seats, supervisor Jeff Miling retained his seat by more than a 2 to 1 margin against Patty Senneker. Clerk Brian Boot was defeated by Debbie Sewers.

Fennville

Cranes now-famous orchards and restaurant celebrated 100 years of family operations with a “Party of the Century” in September.

Forever Curious Children’s Museum founder, Mary Kasprzyk announced her retirement. She will stay on as the treasurer and secretary of the museum’s board. New director Wendi Onuki is a South Haven resident and creator of the online family resource Southwest Michigan Kids.

