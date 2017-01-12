Year in Review 2016, Part 2 of 2

Not all news was from the Allegan area. Other communities through the county made the headlines as well.

Dorr

Dorr Township passed a 3-mill road tax, 770 to 735 and a 0.5 fire equipment millage, 842 to 653. Both millages failed miserably on the May 2015 ballot when a statewide proposal to increase the sales tax for transportation funding was also being sought. In township board seats, supervisor Jeff Miling retained his seat by more than a 2 to 1 margin against Patty Senneker. Clerk Brian Boot was defeated by Debbie Sewers.

Fennville

Cranes now-famous orchards and restaurant celebrated 100 years of family operations with a “Party of the Century” in September.

Forever Curious Children’s Museum founder, Mary Kasprzyk announced her retirement. She will stay on as the treasurer and secretary of the museum’s board. New director Wendi Onuki is a South Haven resident and creator of the online family resource Southwest Michigan Kids.