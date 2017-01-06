Year in Review 2016

The year 2016 was a tumultuous one in the city and county of Allegan with heads rolling, retiring and leaving plenty of new and some familiar faces leading the way into 2017.

Of special note, the year ended with the loss of beloved historian John Pahl who, at 96, lived much of Allegan’s history and told stories of the history that preceded him as though he lived that, too. He will be sorely missed for his knowledge, wit and humor.

Allegan District Fire Chief Bruce Hoyer was ousted in April followed by Allegan City manager Rob Hillard who left in July. Both had 20 years of service in their positions.

Countywide: An EF-1 tornado swept across the county damaging 35 homes after racing from Bangor and tossing trees from the state game area near Round Lake onto roadways and homes. The tornado pounded Hamilton along 134th Avenue. It was one of five tornadoes in the state that touched down that day on Aug. 25. At the Allegan County fairgrounds, 1,000 festival-goers visiting Fiber Fest had to be led to emergency shelter. No injuries were reported.