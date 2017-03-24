Wyoming man with dementia found

Police asked for help in locating a 75-year-old from Wyoming, Jose O. Sanchez, who has memory problems.

State police said Sanchez was located Friday, March 24. Michigan State Police said Sanchez’s family said he’d been suffering from memory loss problems recently and he is believed to have left work at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 23, and hadn’t been seen by his family or his work since. His vehicle was reportedly seen at a gas station in Portage near 5 a.m. Friday, March, 24, along with a report of a man who seemed disoriented, but whoever it was left before police got there.