Work set for paving Allegan riverfront parking, entrances

Almost $134,000 in Riverfront Plaza parking lot improvements will get underway within two weeks. The project is to be completed before Nov. 15.

The city is receiving a $30,000 USDA rural development grant for the project and the rest was budgeted for. While the first and only bid came in $30,000 over budget, value engineering was encouraged and corrections lowered the bid by Peters Construction in line with what had been anticipated.

The west parking lot behind the riverfront stage and the Brady Street entrance sloping down to the parking lot will be complete rebuilds before laying asphalt.

The east parking lot entrance sloping down from Hubbard Street will be rebuilt and asphalted; however, the parking lot itself will be patched, sprayed with a slurry coat and restriped. An island in the lot will also be removed.

With future plans for a splash pad in the east parking lot, only light patching was planned at this time to make the area look nice.

The west parking lot will cost $73,264. The east parking lot improvements will be $60,616. Both are designed to prevent water erosion.

