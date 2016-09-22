Women’s Re-Entry Unit treatment program offers second chance

In a white cement room of the Allegan County Corrections Center, six women wearing big smiles and red jumpsuits were the first to graduate from the inaugural Women’s Re-Entry Unit, the first female treatment program in the county jail.

The re-entry unit began six weeks ago on Aug. 5, with seven initial participants. With a chance for a fresh start, Angela Doxey, Rebecca Brooks, Brooke McDaniel, Jamie McDonald, Krystal Gross and Barbara Morris graduated on Friday, Sept. 16.

“It’s been a blessing from heaven being in C-pod,” Brooks said after stepping to the podium to receive her community re-entry certificate. “It’s a new chance in life.”

In jail for drug related crimes, the women were housed together in one pod and received intensive counseling services along with life skills classes for the majority of each day.

The program prepares women for their return back into society with healthier lifestyles. Some of the classes include better family and parenting skills, finances, cognitive thinking, and other classes provided by Forgotten Man Ministries, Pathways and Family Victorious, a support group that deals with addictions.

While the program is faith-based, inmates don’t have to come from a doctrinal point of view, although some turned to God for guidance.

Michigan Works is also part of the program, relaunching the women into the public with stronger re-entry skills and outside contacts.

Sue Fleming, talent development instructor of West Michigan Works said it was a privilege to spend time with the women.

“One of the challenges was getting to know what our barriers were, but more importantly it was about getting to know what our strengths are because each one of us has great value,” she said.

Brooks said without the program, she would be going back to her old ways upon release, which has happened in the past.

“I found a lot of ugly truths about myself but with God I will prevail,” she said.

Hugging her 6-year-old daughter for the first time in months, Brooks said she didn’t want her to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

When Brooks gave a celebratory, “Hip, hip, hooray,” applause and cheers erupted from her fellow inmates, volunteers and sheriff’s personnel who helped initiate the first female program of its kind in Allegan County.

Showing support for each other backed up what administrative sergeant Jeff LaBrie said in opening remarks.

“I’ve noticed a big change over the past six weeks,” he said. “They argued the first two weeks over things like who’s responsible for cleaning the pod but they’ve really meshed together since and have done an amazing job.”

While the men’s re-entry program is in its 21st class and has been successful at reducing recidivism, LaBrie said the push was on to get a women’s program going. That’s because the number of women in jail is on the increase. About 40 of the 200 inmates at the jail are female, compared to about three in 1990.

The women’s program has some of the same curriculum but is different from the men’s with Pathways providing therapy training for the loss of children since many of the women inmates are primary caregivers. Pathways provides services ranging from mental health and substance abuse counseling to adoption and foster care programs.

“So many important people have touched my life with patience and guidance and nurtured me back into the woman I once was,” said Jamie McDonald. “My past mistakes are not who I am or have become and this program helped me believe it’s never too late.”

Barbara Morris thanked Jenna McCarthy of Pathways for teaching her how to forgive herself.

“She taught me how to deal with my guilt and shame and to cope with it,” she said. “Now I’m ready and focused.”

With jail time still left to serve, all six graduates will mentor the next re-entry program with six more women selected who began Monday, Sept. 19, said floor officer Lisa Kent.

Kent interviews each inmate who voluntarily applies for the program. Kent said initially seven women were in the program but one participant didn’t make it to graduation because she had not followed all the rules and schedules. She will be eligible to apply again.

Inmates in the program cannot be a maximum security classification or be in the meth or drug diversion program. The majority of funding for the program comes from Network 180 of Holland.

“This is just a good, good day—remember this moment,” said jail chaplain Sarah Farkas of Forgotten Man Ministries to the graduates. “You’ll be leaving certain people behind as you walk into a new beginning. Life is a matter of perspective. Following Jesus will cost you something but it’s worth it.”

Editor’s note: McDonald was subsequently sentenced for her offense Sept. 19.