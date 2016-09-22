Woman sentenced in Clyde Township home invasion

An Allegan County judge decided to go above sentencing guidelines for a woman who helped in a home invasion and robbery of a family member whose dogs were killed by her co-defendants.

Jamie Lynn McDonald, 40, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 19, to 140 months to 20 years in prison.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker said, “I’m not following the recommendation from the prosecution. I don’t believe it is sufficient.”

McDonald pleaded guilty to third-degree home invasion in August for the incident that happened in Clyde Township in April.

She admitted to going to the home with two men, knowing they intended to steal from her family member. The men held the victim down and killed her two dogs with a knife when they tried to defend her.

Bakker said McDonald’s extensive criminal history was a factor, listing convictions for forgery, stealing a car, methamphetamine possession and others, along with her failure in the past to complete probation.

“You’ve had a lot of opportunities to deal with a number of issues in your life and you failed to take advantage of those,” Bakker said.

The judge said she was very impressed with the victim in the case, who spoke to the court and asked for a longer sentence.

The victim said, “I hope this is the wakeup necessary for her to remain alive.”

She said she’d tried to help McDonald over the years and asked Bakker to take into account what a dangerous situation this was.

The victim said, “I believe the outcome of this could have been worse than the spilled blood of animals.

“If my husband had been home, this is how people get murdered.”

McDonald apologized to the victim during her chance to speak to the court.

“She helped me and I just can’t believe this happened,” she said. “I wake up every day and it’s like I’m in a nightmare. I wish I could take it back every day.

“I’m grateful to have an opportunity to say I’m sorry, whether she accepts it or not.”

Her lawyer, Paul Klein, asked the court to consider that McDonald had cooperated with law enforcement to the point of offering testimony against her co-defendants. He also pointed out she’d completed the county jail’s Women’s Re-entry Unit.

McDonald received credit for 159 days already served.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to commit armed robbery.

