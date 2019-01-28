Woman killed after passing traffic on M-89

A 25 year old woman from Benton Harbor was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Jan. 27, at around 6:30 p.m. on M-89 at 2nd Street in Gun Plain Township.

According to witnesses, an eastbound vehicle on M-89 began passing other vehicles and stayed in the westbound lane from 6th Street to 2nd Street where oncoming traffic appeared and were unable to avoid the vehicle still traveling in the wrong lane.

A second westbound vehicle attempted to avoid the vehicle but was sideswiped and sent into the ditch. A third westbound vehicle was unable to avoid the eastbound vehicle and collided with it.

A deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Plainwell Department of Public Safety arrived to find the at-fault driver’s injuries to be fatal injuries.

The driver’s child, who was secured in a booster seat, was pinned into the backseat and received multiple injuries; however, those injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The deceased driver was identified as Kalyn Ann Cole.

All of the individuals from vehicles in the westbound lane appear to have minor and/or non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Plainwell EMS, Gun Plain Fire Department, Otsego Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Victims Services.

The crash remains under investigation.